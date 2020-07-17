Missing student found after alleged taxi kidnapping in Mowbray

Cape Town – The Grassy Park family of Tracy Lukika said they were supporting the traumatised 19-year-old student who was allegedly kidnapped after boarding a taxi. Lukika disappeared on Monday and was found on Wednesday afternoon at a hospital following a two-day, frantic search. She was last seen walking to Mowbray taxi rank with a friend. According to Tracy’s uncle, Emmanuel Lukika, the friend had to go back to campus (Damelin) after she had forgotten something and when she returned Lukika was nowhere to be found. The friend assumed she had boarded a taxi and gone home. Emmanuel then registered a missing persons case with police after tracing Lukika’s cellphone to Samora Machel in Philippi.

“According to Tracy, when her friend took long to return, she decided to board a taxi which had a few other people inside. All of a sudden, she said, the men started threatening the passengers and demanding that they hand over their wallets and cellphones.

“After robbing them, the men drove around before she was thrown out of the moving taxi next to a bridge. We couldn’t ask many questions because of the state she was in,” he said.

Emmanuel said his niece was an introvert who asked for permission to go places, so when she disappeared they knew something was wrong.

“We are so happy and are supporting her to ensure that mentality she is well after the traumatic experience.

“We appreciate everyone’s efforts who spread the word about her being missing,” he added.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut confirmed that Lukika was found and said the circumstances around her disappearance and how she was found were still being investigated.

Meanwhile, Khayelitsha mother Anela Jack is hoping she will also soon be reunited with her missing 12-year-old daughter, Lunamandla Sithonga. Lunamandla disappeared last Thursday after her taxi driver is alleged to have watched her walk into her school precinct in Mitchells Plain.

Eastville Primary School, however, said the Grade 6 pupil, who has short hair and carried a black Nike school bag, never made it to class.

At the time, she was wearing the school’s red and blue school tracksuit.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can contact Sergeant Mnkomo at 082 522 1066, Crime Stop at 086 001 0111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

Cape Times