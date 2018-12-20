Image: Facebook/Pink Ladies

Cape Town – The family of a 9-year-old Delft girl are urging the public to come forward with any information on her whereabouts following her disappearance on December 16. Linathi Titshala, also known as Nomnqindi, was last seen at 10am wearing black jeans, a grey lace top and black slippers, the Pink Ladies missing person's organisation said.

Meanwhile, a Table View teenager who had gone missing for nearly a week has been reunited with her family just hours after the family put up a R50 000 reward for her safe return.

A frantic five-day search for Megan Rautenbach, 14, was launched after she went missing on December 15 when she left home with an unknown boy.

Pink Ladies has urged parents and families to be more involved with their children and to be aware who their friends are.

“Do not allow them to be without adult supervision unless proven safe. Be on guard for behavioural changes which may indicate drug abuse, and look for physical signs of abuse.

"There is no waiting period to report a person missing,” tips on the Pink Ladies website read.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Linathi can contact the Delft police Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations unit at 084 498 0696 or the Pink Ladies at 072 214 7439.

Social Development MEC Albert Fritz has called on parents and legal guardians to be extra cautious of their children’s surroundings during the festive season.

“Over the December holidays, there are often cases of missing children and child abandonment, reported to the provincial Department of Social Development.

"This is caused by, among others, children being left alone and parents abusing substances, including alcohol and narcotics. In turn, they neglect their duty of care towards children,” he said.

Fritz called on all parents and caregivers to act with the “necessary responsibility and discipline to ensure that no child is harmed”.

Recent child protection statistics reveal that between April 2017 and March 2018, there were 38 registered cases of child abandonment in the Western Cape. The period between October and December 2017 showed a spike in cases, with 13 cases of child abandonment registered.

“If your child has gone missing, please do not wait to report this to the police. The longer you wait, the less likely it is that you will find your child. The first 24 to 48 hours are crucial in finding a child,” Fritz said.

Fritz encouraged parents to keep emergency contact numbers saved on their phones.

“Your children should also have a list of emergency contact numbers saved on their cellphones and available at home, near the telephone or on the fridge.

"These numbers should include the local police station, emergency medical service, the emergency number for your neighbourhood watch, a trusted neighbour, and your private security company,” he said.