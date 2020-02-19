After a week-long search for the 54-year-old, Pangaker was finally nabbed in Cradock in the Eastern Cape.
A police source connected to the case yesterday said Pangaker was arrested by the Western Cape Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, together with Crime intelligence in Cradock.
The source said the 8-year-old was not with Pangaker at the time of his arrest, and he will be transported back to Cape Town during the course of the week.
Tazne’s heartbroken father, Terence Manuel, said that the joy of finding out that Pangaker was arrested was short-lived.