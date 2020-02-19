Missing Tazne's father hopeful arrested suspect 'will tell the truth'









Tazne van Wyk's dad, Terence Manuel, and mom Carmen van Wyk Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Joy around the arrest of Moehydien Pangaker as a person of interest in the disappearance of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk was short-lived for the little girl’s family, as there is still no sign of her. After a week-long search for the 54-year-old, Pangaker was finally nabbed in Cradock in the Eastern Cape. A police source connected to the case yesterday said Pangaker was arrested by the Western Cape Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, together with Crime intelligence in Cradock. The source said the 8-year-old was not with Pangaker at the time of his arrest, and he will be transported back to Cape Town during the course of the week. Tazne’s heartbroken father, Terence Manuel, said that the joy of finding out that Pangaker was arrested was short-lived.

“I felt good when they confirmed that he was arrested. But then sadness overcame me when I heard my child was not with him.

“The police have shown me that they are capable of finding my daughter. I’m hopeful that he will tell the truth,” Manuel said.

Tazne, from Ravensmead in Elsies River, was last seen on February 7, when she left her home to buy an ice lolly, just metres from her house.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Pangaker, a convicted criminal, was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for culpable homicide in 2008.

Following his release on parole in October 2016, he was placed under correctional supervision at the Ladismith Community Corrections Centre.

“Moehydien was declared an absconder on February 6, 2019, as he could not be located following various visits at his residence. A criminal case was then opened against him at the local SAPS.

“On Wednesday, February 5, 2020, a DCS official in Ladismith was contacted by Ladismith SAPS, indicating that Pangaker must appear before the Worcester Court on February 6, 2020.

“The matter could not proceed as Pangaker did not pitch for his court appearance,” Nxumalo said.

Cape Times