Orderick Lucas Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Police have launched an investigation after the body of 20-month-old Orderick Lucas was discovered in a drain in Wittebol Street, Melton Rose, Eerste River – just metres away from his grandmother Cornelia Scheepers’ home on Tuesay. “I was hopeful the whole time that we would find him alive. I stayed positive,” said Scheepers.

Ward councillor Sharlaine Oerson said the grim discovery was made while children were playing.

“The ball went into a drain and the children called one of their parents to help get the ball out. It was then that the body was discovered.”

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said a murder case will be investigated.

Orderick has been missing since March 24 after he, according to a Pink Ladies Missing Person Organisation poster, “was last seen by the friend of the mother who was with the baby from Saturday until Sunday”.

On Tuesday, two men facing kidnapping charges appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court after being arrested in connection with the child’s disappearance.

While the case against Mervin Volkwyn, who also faces charges of defeating the ends of justice, was postponed until April 9 for bail information, the State withdrew its case against the other men. A kidnapping docket was registered on Sunday, according to police spokesperson FC van Wyk.

Yesterday’s court appearances came just a day after Orderick’s mother, Davideen Lucas, and grandmother Scheepers had charges of child neglect and child abandonment provisionally withdrawn against them.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case against them was not placed on the roll on Monday, as there is some outstanding information.

Orderick was reported missing after Davideen allegedly got into a fight with people over a stolen cellphone. He had been apparently given to a friend while she sought medical help.

“He claims the mother took her child on Sunday night. The mother is saying she is not sure who she gave the child to,” according to the Pink Ladies poster.

Anyone with information can contact Kuils River police on 082 522 1047 or 082 334 8416 or can anonymously be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 322111.

Cape Times