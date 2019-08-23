Djamena Manjenje Photo: Facebook / Platina Line

Cape Town – Djamena Manjenje, who has been missing since Monday, has been reunited with her mother. The 27-year-old Manjenje, who is originally from Luanda and moved to Cape Town in December 2016, left her Salt River residence on Monday to fetch her mother at Cape Town International Airport but never arrived.

Manjenje resides at the Double Tree Hotel and left the premises at 2.13pm on Monday to fetch her mother. She dd not arrive at the airport.

Woodstock police and NGO Pink Ladies then issued a missing persons alert.

On Friday the Pink Ladies said: "She arrived safely back at her apartment last night. Police officials were meeting with her and her mother this morning."

Police said that the circumstances of her disappearance were under investigation.

"The missing person is currently receiving medical attention at a medical facility," police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

"No criminal case has been opened yet. The circumstances surrounding her going missing and coming back are under investigation."

The 24-year-old Vuyolwethu Bara, from Gugulethu, who has been missing since July 6 after having visited the rehabilitation centre in Stikland, was also found "alive, unharmed and safe" on Thursday, the Pink Ladies said.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old Delft woman, Simone Muller, who has been missing since July 27, has still not been traced. She was last seen leaving her home in Voorbrug in the morning.

Mfuleni police are also seeking the assistance of the public in tracing Verdi van Rooyen, 31, who was last seen at about 9am on Sunday.

Verdi was at home with his wife when he decided to go to the nearby shopping mall in Kuils River to buy meat but never returned.