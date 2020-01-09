Allen Barnes Picture: Supplied

Cape Town – Western Province Athletics has confirmed that the missing Allen Barnes, who is its finance officer, is being investigated for alleged "irregularities". "As a board, we have found irregularities since Mr Allen Barnes' disappearance and we are conducting a full investigation in the matter," WPA president Jakes Jacobs said in a statement.

Barnes was reported missing on Saturday after he failed to attend an athletics event in Strandfontein, police said. He was expected at Strandfontein Pavilion at 4am to prepare for the Stragglers Athletics Club event.

He had left his Bothasig residence at 3am in a silver Toyota Corolla which belongs to his fiancée. The car was recovered on Sunday at Cape Town International Airport and it was reported that the search for Barnes has been expanded to Johannesburg.

However, Cape Town Sport Council chairperson Elton Davids, who has been handling media queries on behalf of the Barnes family, said the family dismissed claims that he was in Johannesburg because police had not yet found him.