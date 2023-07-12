Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLCape TimesNewsSportBusinessOpinionTechnologyLifestyleArts Portal
Independent Online | Capetimes
Search IOL
IOLCape TimesNewsSportBusinessOpinionTechnologyLifestyleArts Portal
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Mitchells Plain bakkie driver faces added charge of culpable homicide

Law officials examine the bakkie that crashed while it was transporting school children. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency(ANA)

Law officials examine the bakkie that crashed while it was transporting school children. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency(ANA)

Published 3h ago

Share

The driver of the horror Mitchells Plain crash that killed five school children will face an added charge of culpable homicide after the death of a sixth pupil.

Mninikhaya Mvuli, out on R2 000 bail, is expected back in court in September.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the additional charge was added after the Lentegeur High School pupil died in hospital last week.

“He is currently facing five courts of culpable homicide and a count of reckless driving.

“He is out on bail of R2 000 with a condition that he must not communicate with witnesses,” said Ntabazalila.

More on this

Police confirmed the pupil died on July 6 after he was airlifted to hospital on May 30.

Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie, said the boy’s death was confirmed by his father.

“His passing was confirmed to police by his father on Thursday.

“The investigation is still ongoing and no details of the deceased will be made available at this stage,” said Pojie.

Education MEC, David Maynier, said: “The collision had already claimed the lives of five young learners, and it is a great tragedy that a sixth has now been added.

“We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends and school at this very difficult time, and our district office is providing support.”

Mvuli, 55, allegedly lost control of the bakkie that was transporting pupils to various schools in Mitchells Plain, and crashed into a traffic light.

Cape Times

Related Topics:

NPACape Towncourt casesRoad Accidents

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe