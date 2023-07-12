Mitchells Plain bakkie driver faces added charge of culpable homicide

The driver of the horror Mitchells Plain crash that killed five school children will face an added charge of culpable homicide after the death of a sixth pupil. Mninikhaya Mvuli, out on R2 000 bail, is expected back in court in September.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the additional charge was added after the Lentegeur High School pupil died in hospital last week. “He is currently facing five courts of culpable homicide and a count of reckless driving. “He is out on bail of R2 000 with a condition that he must not communicate with witnesses,” said Ntabazalila.

Police confirmed the pupil died on July 6 after he was airlifted to hospital on May 30. Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie, said the boy’s death was confirmed by his father. “His passing was confirmed to police by his father on Thursday.

“The investigation is still ongoing and no details of the deceased will be made available at this stage,” said Pojie. Education MEC, David Maynier, said: “The collision had already claimed the lives of five young learners, and it is a great tragedy that a sixth has now been added. “We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends and school at this very difficult time, and our district office is providing support.”