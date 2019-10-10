The hospital serves a population of 550 000 people from the broader Mitchells Plain and Philippi area. Following the fire, the hospital had to set up and provide emergency services in a temporary area with limited space in the hospital’s outpatients area.
During the reconstruction of the Emergency Centre, changes were also made to improve the patient flow. The nurses’ station was moved closer to patient beds and mental health patients will now go directly to the psychiatric ward for assessment and 72-hour observations.
This decision allows more room to treat patients who require emergency care in the Emergency Centre.
The centre now boasts separate sections for adult and paediatric emergency care and consists of four adult resuscitation beds, 13 adult beds for major injuries, a nebuliser area, and six paediatric beds with two separate waiting areas for adults and young children.