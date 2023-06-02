Cape Town - The State intends to oppose bail when the driver of the bakkie involved in a horror crash which claimed the lives of five schoolchildren applies for it in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court where he made his first appearance on Thursday. Scholar driver Mninikhaya Mvuli will appear in court again on Monday for a bail application, which is opposed by the State.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Mvuli faces five counts of culpable homicide and one of reckless driving. “(The matter) has been postponed to Monday at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court. “The 56-year-old has indicated that he will apply for bail, and the State has stated that it will oppose his bail application.

More on this AZ Berman Drive is one of 15 roads earmarked for a major revamp in Mitchells Plain

“He is charged with five counts of culpable homicide and a count of reckless driving,” said Ntabazalila. The horror crash sent shock waves through Cape Town on Tuesday when news spread of the pupils, transported on the back of the bakkie, being flung from the vehicle, which rolled along AZ Berman Road just after 7.30am. Five children died along AZ Berman Drive in Mitchells Plain. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo on Wednesday accompanied the families to identify the bodies at the Observatory mortuary. “Our forensic pathology services may be able to complete autopsies and release the deceased to families for burials. Condolences to the families, community and schools affected,” she said on social media. She added that all the children reside in various areas in Khayelitsha.

A sixth child was admitted to Groote Schuur Hospital and underwent an operation, she said. Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie had confirmed that the vehicle transporting the learners was illegal, adding that he had met with the local community to address the issues around learner transport. Pupils transported on the bakkie were from Wespoort Primary, Lentegeur High, Duneside Primary, Highlands Primary, Harvester Primary and Ridgeville Primary.

Community activist Keith Blake said innovative solutions were needed. “As a retired police officer, with what I see on the roads, there should be an amendment to the by-law immediately because children need transport,” Blake said.

“If any person has taken on that responsibility and he’s only got an open bakkie, that person must ensure that the children sit flat. That is the main controller. “I’ve seen children sitting on the edge of bakkies and the driver doesn’t care. The hazards lights should be on and the speed limit for such a driver must be not more than 60. “I would also suggest you have to have a special sign that reads ‘transporting children, keep a distance’.