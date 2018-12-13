CPUT Bellville Campus Photo: cput.ac.za

Cape Town – The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) says the two people identified as photographers involved in a scuffle with security guards were warned to stop taking pictures before the incident. In a video doing the rounds on social media, members of CPUT security are seen scuffling with two men, believed to be freelance photographers.

The incident took place outside the multipurpose hall where the annual graduation ceremony took place on Bellville Campus.

“The photographers in this instance were warned to stop operating on campus by the head of Bellville campus security.

‘‘The photographers in the video did not have the appropriate accreditation to operate on campus.

‘‘The service providers used during graduation have all been appropriately vetted through stringent procurement processes.

“This is to avoid students and loved ones being taken advantage of by unscrupulous characters.”

The institution said the matter was resolved and its director of campus security would be compiling a full report on the incident.

CPUT said the safety and security of students and their families were the foremost concern.

Students commented on the university’s statement on social media, with some defending the photographers.

One of the users posted: “This is absolutely nonsense. Cameras are not allowed inside the graduation venue, not outside.

‘‘Everyone is allowed outside to take pictures as much as they can and the incident took place outside the venue.”

Some said the situation could have been better handled, even if the photographers were at fault.

If it wasn’t for the students and the parents, the (CPUT) statement would not have existed, according to one user.

“Even the police officers at the scene didn’t find any faults with the photographers.

‘‘If CPUT cares about our safety they should hire professional securities, because innocent people, for example, my mom, were pepper sprayed as there was no warning.”

Cape Times