MJC welcomes scrapping of places of worship from City noise by-law

CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has welcomed confirmation from the City that “noise nuisance” complaints do not apply to places of worship with appropriate zoning. Several religious groups have been up in arms over the noise by-law, charging that anything from a religious perspective should “not be called a noise nuisance”.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said the City has updated its standard operating procedure (SOP) on noise-related complaints to confirm the handling of matters related to places of worship with “sensitivity and dignity”. "The updated standard operating procedure (SOP) makes it clear that should noise complaints relate to a place of worship with appropriate zoning, the Noise Nuisances section of the Streets by-law does not apply, and is not the correct or applicable legislation in this instance,” he said. The SOP further states that, wherever possible, if the City can assist a complainant and subject to resolve the issues between themselves amicably, through conversation or neighbourly mediation, it will do so.

“The SOP formalises the operational procedure that has been in place since 2019. With these latest standard operating procedure updates, we are providing the necessary reassurance to places of worship, while ensuring clarity on fair procedures for handling of noise-related complaints in communities. We further extend an open invitation to religious leaders to assist the City with monitoring the implementation of the SOP,” he said. MJC secretary-general Sheikh Zaid Dantie said: “The City has outlined how the SOP seeks to uphold religious freedoms and provide fair procedures for handling noise-related complaints under provincial regulations, with an emphasis on resolving community disputes amicably and with respect for the Constitution for all.” Cape Times