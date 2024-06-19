MK Party boycotts Ramaphosa’s ‘farcical’ inauguration

The MK Party is boycotting the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa taking place at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Wednesday. The party’s spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, described the inauguration as “farcical” and as a “puppet DA-sponsored President”.

“We refuse to join in the spitting on the graves of those who died for this freedom by attending the symbolic wedding ceremony of Ramaphosa with the slave master, Helen Zille,” Ndhlela said. Last Friday, the MK Part boycotted the first sitting of the National Assembly where newly elected MPs were sworn in and the presiding officers were elected. The party had failed to interdict the first sitting pending its court challenge of the election results.

It lodged an application in the Electoral Court to set aside the results and that fresh elections be called within 90 days. Also not attending the inauguration are EFF MPs. The party’s top leadership is supporting leader Julius Malema, who is appearing before the Magistrate’s Court in East London in the Eastern Cape.

Ndhela said Ramaphosa’s presidency was the result of a sell-out deal signed by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and Zille as well as rigged elections. “We call on all those who cherish true freedom, real democracy and our current constitution to distance themselves, physically and emotionally, from being forced to celebrate their continued oppression under the guise of the DA-ANC coalition,” he said. He also questioned how they could celebrate when the ANC signed another deal with the Freedom Front Plus to recognise and protect Orania.

“By doing so the ANC surrendered a part of our country and continent to unrepentant racists to secure the position of Premier for Zamani Saul. “Similarly, the ANC has sold its soul to the DA to secure the position of the President for Ramaphosa. “Clearly, positions matter more to the ANC than the well-being of our people.”

Ndhlela said the MK Party would use all legal means at its disposal to expose and destroy the “illegitimate regime” of Ramaphosa, (DA leader John) Steenhuisen and (Freedom Front Party leader Piet) Groenewald,” he said before urging “progressive forces” to unite. Meanwhile, the build-up to the swearing-in of Ramphosa by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is underway at the Union Buildings. At least 18 heads of state are expected to attend the President-elect's inauguration.

The interfaith prayers, to be led by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) chaplain-general will start at 11.05 am. This will be followed by the administering of the oath of office by Zondo 20 minutes later. Ramaphosa will deliver his address at 11.50 am.