MK Party member killed in front of family

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has expressed its profound sorrow and deep concern over the brutal and cold-blooded killings of its members. The party said these heinous acts of violence, which they said began before the elections and continue even now, represent a grievous assault on their democratic values and the safety of communities.

The latest victim is Mxolisi Zungu, who was gunned down in the Cato Manor area of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. According to reports, Zungu had just dropped off his child at a nursery school. After shooting Zungu, the suspects made off with his firearm. The police reportedly said that the motive for the murder was robbery and was not politically motivated.

“We are devastated to report the further cold-blooded murder of another one of our members that took place in front of his wife and children, compounding the tragedy and trauma experienced by his family and our party,” said MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela. He further said: “Despite the interventions made by the SAPS in apprehending those responsible, we find it deeply troubling that the SAPS and the SANDF are now deploying police and soldiers in readiness to quell potential violence from MK Party members. The body of Mxolisi Zungu, who was shot and killed in Cato Manor, Durban covered with a blanket. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers This stance is profoundly misplaced and unjust, as it is clear that our members are victims, and not the perpetrators of these violent acts.”

Ndhlela said that as a responsible and concerned party, the MKP leadership, through its spokesperson and communications department, initiated urgent discussions with Police Minister Bheki Cele, wherein there is consensus that the MKP commits to working with law-enforcement agencies, to ensure the safety and security of its members, South Africans and civil society at large. “We also urge the media to refrain from driving an agenda that aims to drive a negative narrative against MKP as a party that harbours criminals and violent members of civil society. The party stands with the families of those who have lost their lives,” Ndhlela said. Two weeks ago, two MKP members, Bongani Mkhwanazi and Xolani Nzimande, were shot dead in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.