Cape Town - UMKHONTO we Sizwe (MK) veteran Noluthando “Agnus” Ncwane will be remembered for her fighting spirit, which she displayed until the end, as she battled for her life in 2 Military Hospital at the weekend. Ncwane, 64, died early on Sunday from wounds she sustained when unknown gunmen opened fire on her and her son at their Khayelitsha home last Thursday.

Serving in the June 16 detachment established following the 1976 Soweto Uprising, Ncwane travelled to Mozambique, Angola and Lusaka during the turbulent days of apartheid.

She had then been deployed to 2 Military Hospital where she helped military veterans in the province.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana on Sunday said they were investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

“According to information, two unidentified suspects entered the victim’s residence and offered the victim money for old or broken jewellery.

“The suspects opened fire, wounding both the woman and her son. Both victims were transported to hospital for treatment, and the woman succumbed to her injuries today (yesterday),” she said.

Rwexana said the son was still recovering in hospital and police detectives were following up on possible leads, with no arrests yet.

Ncwane’s husband (known as “Peter” during his time in MK) died in the 1980s when a bomb planted by the security police detonated in Livingstone, Zambia.

Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) and Dullah Omar region chairperson Fumanekile Booi said he had served with Ncwane in Angola.

“Agnus was stern but also cared deeply for her fellow soldiers, and she fought like a soldier until her end. She was deployed to 2 Military Hospital to help military veterans receive medical treatment. It came as a shock to have a woman of her calibre shot and killed in her own home,” he said.

Booi said that Ncwane’s family were still coming to grips with their loss, and that her son was recovering.

Ward councillor Anele Gabuza described Ncwane as a leader in the community, who was always ready to help when called upon.

Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or sms Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times