Mkhwebane and Mchunu unveiled as MK Party provincial leaders

The MK Party has welcomed former premier Willies Mchunu and former public protector Busisiwe as its convenors for KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga respectively. Mchunu and Mkhwebane, who jumped ship from the ANC and the EFF, were welcomed at a media briefing held at Sandton.

The party’s leader Jacob Zuma, in a speech read on his behalf, said the party recently adopted a constitution that conferred political responsibility in the hands of the collective leadership, in particular him. Zuma said they had deliberated on the kind of cadre to lead the new phase of revolution. “The party requires leaders who possess special qualities as clearly explained in the constitution of the party.”

In announcing Mchunu, Zuma said the province was very important and strategic. “We will in the foreseeable future constitute the government in the province as the largest and the most supported party in the province,” he said. Zuma described Mchunu as a struggle veteran and seasoned cadre who served in different responsibilities in the ANC.

Mchunu, who is the former KZN premier, had served as deputy speaker and the speaker of the legislature. “Comrade Willies Mchunu has the necessary political, ideological and organizational capability to steer the party into a stable, responsible movement in the province. “Comrade Mchunu will play a central and strategic role in the identification of leaders who will be appointed to lead at provincial and regional levels.”

In announcing Mkhwebane, Zuma said she was a seasoned public servant and true fighter for justice and equal rights. “She is the former public protector who was unlawfully removed from office, for confronting the status quo and asking the necessary and relevant questions to the sitting head of state.” He said her consistency, composure and professionalism will guide the party to stability and progress in Mpumalanga, where it is the official opposition.

Zuma said the national high command of MK Party will in the coming weeks identify and appoint leadership structures at provincial and regional levels. He urged MK Party members to avoid and desist the demons of factionalism and gate-keeping. “The leadership collective is not confused about its immediate and long term objectives and we will not do anything that seeks to compromise the organization,” he said.

Mkhwebane said she joined MK Party because she felt it was her home because it understood the persecution of the black people, among other reasons. “I am not lost. I am home,” she said. Mchunu said: “My reason for joining MK Party is that it is the people’s choice and it is also my choice. It is the hope for the future and for the people of the working class.”

The media briefing was however marred by disgruntled MK Party members who protested outside with placards. Zuma said those who protested were misled and did not understand what MK Party was. “Those people joined (MK Party) for positions. If they start doing that, we will have a problem with them. It is putting the MK Party in a position where we don't know what they are doing. They joined because of positions,” he added.