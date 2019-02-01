UCT Associate Professor in biomedical engineering Dr Sudesh Sivarasu Photo: www.uct.ac.za

Cape Town – A tool for clinicians to administer medication to their patients remotely using mobile messaging technology is being developed by biomedical engineers from UCT and Osmania University in India. Currently, a clinician or nurse must be present at a patient’s bedside to administer intravenous medication manually.

This can be especially challenging if they have various patients with different needs and medication schedules under their care.

UCT Associate Professor in biomedical engineering Dr Sudesh Sivarasu partnered with Dr K Eshwar Chandra Vidya Sagar from the department of biomedical engineering at Osmania University in Hyderabad to develop a device that will automate and streamline the process through activation via mobile messaging.

Sivarasu said they came up with the idea after recognising the laborious and time-consuming nature of administering medication.

“This helps to prevent patients from experiencing unnecessary pain and discomfort while waiting for a clinician to come in to authorise and switch on the button. It is also far less time-consuming and cheaper - if you look at how much a clinician charges per hour.”

The device - which can access a database of treatment plans for patients of a particular clinician - is programmed to send a mobile message to the clinician every time a patient requires drugs.

By responding with an activation code, the clinician can instruct a receiver and automated system to communicate the activation instruction to intravenous pumps.

These then administer the drugs, which have been pre-loaded and kept at a specific temperature.

The device could be adapted for data-driven medical home care, especially for elderly and geriatric people, in addition to facilitating the automated delivery of intravenous medication, Sivarasu said.

“There are also plans to look into a simple potential application, like dosing insulin for diabetics in one major area.”

For this, Sivarasu said clinicians wouldn’t even necessarily have to send a message to initiate the drug administration; they could give instructions for the drug delivery system to communicate directly to the patients’ insulin pumps.

Cape Times