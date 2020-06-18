Modack, cops nabbed over alleged firearm licence fraud

CapeTown – Following a three-year intensive investigation, at least 16 people - including police officers and alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack - have been arrested for alleged wheeling and dealing at parts of the Central Firearm Registry relating to firearm licence applications. At least five other suspects, including a senior SAPS officer, are yet to be arrested, said police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo. Anti-Gang Unit head André Lincoln headed the intensive and extensive investigations that exposed the involvement of the 21 people in multiple criminal cases taking place between Cape Town and Gauteng. “The National Anti-Gang Unit in the Western Cape under the leadership of Lincoln has been investigating, among others, charges relating to fraud, defeating the administration of justice and contravention of the Firearms Control Act on multiple case dockets in Edenvale, Kempton Park and Norwood in the province of Gauteng. “During November 2017, police received information on alleged fraud and corruption relating to firearm licence applications taking place between Cape Town and Gauteng.

“In January 2018, it was found that several people including Cape Town underworld figures and their family and friends allegedly obtained their competency certificate/s and firearm licence/s to possess a firearm, as well as temporary authorisation to possess a firearm/s in an allegedly wrongful manner,” said Naidoo.

Identified as an applicant, underworld kingpin Modack was arrested on Tuesday, along with another applicant, Anwa Gallie, as well as police officer Lesiba Rodney Masoga, who was arrested in Norwood on the same day.

Other arrests included co-owners of Acapulco Sports and Guns Abdullah Mehtar and Mahomed Riaz Moosa, Hlamalane Lettie Matshene, Moshato Alfred Moloto, Lawrence Sehati Semono, Nonhlanhla Gladys Skosana, Khulekani Samuel Mncube, Koena Welheminah Nkoana, Masoga, Matseleng Emily Mokwena, Selo Solomon Motau, MB Chokoe, Yaaseen Modack and Abdulaliem Ismail.

According to Naidoo, the investigations revealed that applicants had made firearm licence applications in Gauteng.

“These investigations initially began when a few persons of interest appeared to possess firearms ‘legally’.

“The investigations started to reveal, among others, that residential addresses were falsified and/or misrepresented on the applications, information regarding the status of applicants was not revealed and mandatory checks by police designated firearm officers were not conducted,” said Naidoo.

The application forms were also found not to be signed by the applicants, and motivations supplied by the applicants and testimonials by character witnesses were also not signed.

“Following the almost three-year-long investigation, J50 warrants for the arrest were issued for at least 21 suspects.

“Earlier this month, Lincoln’s team, together with the Gauteng Provincial Investigation Unit, embarked on an operation and began arresting the persons of interest.

“(The) accused, together with the five outstanding suspects, if arrested, will be appearing again in the South Gauteng High Court (Johannesburg) on July 10, 2020,” said Naidoo.

National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole applauded the perseverance of the team.

“We are systematically identifying and rooting out corruption and corrupt members from the SAPS,” said Sitole.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times