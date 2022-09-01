Modise defends her acceptance of invitation to Russian security conference

Cape Town - Defence Minister Thandi Modise has defended her decision to accept an invitation to a security conference in Russia, saying it was important for her as a woman to talk about peace in Africa and call for reforms in the UN Security Council.

Modise also said South Africa and Russia enjoyed cordial relations with both countries having signed a number of military related bilateral agreements which were yielding benefits for both countries. “It was similarly to gain a deep understanding of the most pressing matters in security in Middle East and north Africa and ways to combat international terrorism,” she said. Modise said the acceptance of the invitation was seen as a crucial step to articulate South African position on the need for maintenance of international peace and security as per the provisions of the UN Charter.

“The invitation was to further use the opportunity firstly for me to meet my counterpart, the Russian defence minister and other ministers of defence who were over there at this world conference on peace. “The emphasis we made at the conference was consistent with efforts as per AU agenda 2063 on silencing of guns,” he said. “It was important for me, especially as a woman, to talk about peace in Africa and to call for reform on the UN Security Council,” Modise added.

She indicated that she would similarly have accepted an invitation from the State of Israel given the decade-long conflict against Israel and Palestine. Modise recently came under criticism from the DA, labelling her attendance to the conference as embarrassing and poor judgement. Speaking during the question and answer session in the National Assembly, Modise said South Africa had engagements with its counterparts in recent months in the UK, China, Nigeria and Ghana, among others.

Modise stated that South Africa was not attending the conference for the first time in Moscow and it was important for South Africa to engage other nations but also never run away from dealing with issues of proxy national interests. “No country's national interest is so important that it can be used to oppress other nations. That is the point we made on the floor of that conference. We said without fear and favour that we will stand for dialogue, negotiations and fighting for peace and making sure that all people in the world are equal.” When it was suggested that there was a perception that the government was siding with Russia and not Ukraine in the conflict between the two countries, the minister said they won’t compromise, speaking up against the war and speaking up against the strongman of Africa.

