Mohamed Dawjee's appeal bid fails over corrupt relationship with former top cop

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Businessman and convicted fraudster Mohamed Salim Dawjee's appeal against his six-year jail sentence has been dismissed in the Western Cape High Court. Dawjee was convicted by Judge Rosheni Allie in May 2018 and sentenced to an effective six years in jail for corruption, fraud and defeating the ends of justice relating to his corrupt relationship with former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer and high-ranking police officers Darius van der Ross and Kolin Govender. They were convicted on charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering involving R96 000. Dawjee failed with his initial bid in the Western Cape High Court, but in October 2018 the Supreme Court of Appeal granted him leave to appeal. He had argued that the court erred and misdirected itself in giving undue weight to the element of deterrence.

The State argued that the trial court accordingly and correctly emphasised the particular gravity of this form of corruption, and that the court correctly described his behaviour as bullying, openly and brazenly boasting about his relationship with senior officers in the presence of juniors, threatening chastisement, throwing his weight around, using the SAPS as his own fiefdom and misusing scare resources for his own benefit.

A full bench of the high court in Cape Town this week denied Dawjee’s bid for freedom.

According to the Hawks‚ Lamoer “received money in his bank account‚ had his clothing accounts together with a certain holiday paid for by Dawjee”. Van der Ross received “gratifications, which included having his private vehicle filled with petrol in exchange for favours”.

Govender was accused of receiving “unauthorised gratifications amounting to R1.2 million”.

They entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the State.

In his appeal, Dawjee said Judge Allie did not fully consider the agreement he had reached with the State. He said the sentence imposed on each of the individual counts was "shockingly inappropriate and shockingly severe”.

According to Dawjee, Judge Allie also failed to consider the “medical evidence” regarding his “mental state and his depression”.

“In my view the trial court was correct in viewing the offences of corruption as serious,” said Judge Andre Le Grangein his 30-page judgment.

“It is thus not an exaggeration to say that corruption of this kind eats away at the very fabric our society and is the menace of modern democracies.

"(Dawjee’s) corruption of the most senior police officials in the Western Cape, as described above, is to be deprecated and is in itself an aggravating factor.”

Cape Times