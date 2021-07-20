Mom arrested after baby’s body found in hole next to shack

Cape Town - A Khayelitsha woman has been arrested after the body of her infant was found buried in a shallow grave next to her shack. She was apparently arrested in front of residents gathered at a scene where a young man had allegedly stabbed his mother to death at the weekend.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said the 29-year-old mother was expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The child’s body was discovered next to a shack. Residents said police were led to the discovery by the smell resulting in the discovery of an infant in a hole wrapped with plastic bags and blankets. This was when officers were called to the stabbing incident.

A resident who asked that her name be withheld said the woman was seen digging a hole, but neighbours assumed she was trying to prevent water from coming into her house. “It just did not ring a bell to question where the smell is coming from. We just thought that it might be a smell from the flooded road.” Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali has appealed for justice to be served for the victims.

“This is a sad state of affairs and is a true reflection of the moral degeneration that is taking place in our society,” said Monakali. Police also arrested and detained the 22-year-old who allegedly stabbed his mother, aged 48, to death. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the arrest.

“Kindly be advised that Harare police is investigating a case of murder. Upon arrival of police members at the scene in Msendisi Temporals, on Saturday at about 9.30am, they found the body of a 48-year-old female that sustained multiple stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased on the scene. Once charged (the suspect) is expected to make a court appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on the mentioned charge,”said swartbooi. A relative told the Cape Times that residents attempted to help when they heard of commotion in the house. “The younger brother came into (our) house crying to report the matter after 8am. I then immediately (went there). When I arrived, my brother was carrying a big knife. Other people were coming to assist because they could hear that we were shouting for help but still he would not let anyone come (close) as he was carrying the knife. People were trying to forcefully break into the house to help.