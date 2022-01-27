Mom battles for 8 months with child’s placement

CAPE TOWN - A Somerset West mother says she is at her wits’ end and fears the longer-term impacts on her 11-year-old daughter's schooling career as she has been struggling to get her placement for nearly eight months. Vaneena Ruiters, an unemployed single mother, says this experience has made her even more anxious thinking of having her four-year-old placed for Grade R.

Ruiters, who had moved to the area last year due to a housing matter, said her daughter had travelled between Bellville and Somerset West for a month before the arrangement became financially strenuous. “I feel the basic right to education for my child and many other children in South Africa has been denied, as there are not enough schools where learners can be placed. “Since relocating to Somerset West nine months ago, my daughter has been an unplaced learner since June 2021. I am still struggling to place her in a school in the area as my applications have been denied.

“She is currently at home, losing out on her school curriculum and I feel the department is retarding her schooling career as they have not been able to give me any answers since I have been up and down trying to get my daughter placed,” said Ruiters. She added that three primary schools in the area said they were unable to accommodate her despite being close to where she lives. “I applied to three different schools, within a 10 minute radius from where we live, yet none of them can help us. The matter was taken to the Education Department’s Metro East district but still has not been prioritised or any feedback given to me despite having physically applying at the schools and explaining the situation.

“It has been unsettling and disturbing for my daughter who is a very bright child and has achieved really good marks so far. She will now have to repeat Grade 5 but still we are no closer for getting her into a school because the applications are denied, or I just do not get any feedback. These are schools that are basically on our doorstep yet she cannot be placed,” said Ruiters. Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said that they were assisting the mother after a placement form was filled out in September last year. According to Hammond, schools to which the learner had applied, are full. “The district has confirmed that (they) are making enquiries regarding the learner and placement in schools nearby.The district is engaging with schools in the area,” said Hammond.