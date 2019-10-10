Cape Town – Mushfiq Daniels' family's hopes of being reunited with the 28-year-old from Surrey Estate have been boosted after he was spotted in Ho Cho Minh City, Vietnam.
Daniels was last seen walking to his flat on July 5, but his mother, Faheema Adams, who is in Ho Chi Minh City to assist in the investigation, told the Cape Times on Thursday: "He was spotted two weeks ago by a shopowner."
What helped the shopowner identify Daniels, who was teaching English in Vietnam, was that a picture of him was recently digitally modified to show him with a long beard.
Adams, who flew to Vietnam shortly after her son went missing, said: "My son of 25 and my cousin who has a bad knee are assisting me in the search.
"So it's the three of us in a city of 20 million people. Thanks to social media I could spread the news in all the expat and local groups –everyone is on the lookout.