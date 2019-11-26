Mom in battle with insurance giant for help with suicidal child









Picture: Anemone123/Pixabay Cape Town – A mother says that every day she waits for an answer from insurance giant Discovery Health on her application for her 13-year-old daughter’s further stay in hospital following suicide attempts, she risks losing her to depression. The Cape Town mom, whose name is being withheld to protect the minor’s identity, said she feels she has hit a brick wall attempting to get urgent help from Discovery after her daughter tried to commit suicide twice in March. She was admitted to a children’s hospital. “She was kept there for three weeks as we were all concerned that, should she be released sooner, she would try to hurt herself again,” the mother said. Her daughter had also been seeing a psychologist in the weeks leading up to the suicide attempts, and the mother said that because of this, she was informed that the visits had eaten away at her hospital cover.

One psychologist visit equalled one and a half days in hospital under Discovery’s cover, she said. She very quickly reached her cover limit.

“The psychiatrist and psychologist at the hospital called, sent e-mails, substantiating why we couldn’t let her out yet.”

They were advised by Discovery in April to apply for an “ex gratia” additional cover for the hospital stay, she said.

“I was told that they would consider it, but could only let us know in six weeks. In six weeks, my daughter could well have been dead.

“We submitted all the ex gratia documents requirements, referrals, reports, never to hear from them again,” the mom said, adding that her calls and e-mails have gone unanswered.

About a month ago, her daughter again attempted to commit suicide and was readmitted to hospital under “rehabilitation” cover.

That has run out and the child is now home, still in need of assistance and care, according to her mom.

The outstanding hospital bills amount to more than R22 000.

“I’m right back where I started. I’m sitting with my child at home. “It has been the most impossible journey.

“It has been one of the most frustrating situations I’ve had to deal with.

“I have been following up and to date they have never said it’s (the ex gratia application) been approved or not.”

She added that insurance cover was not sufficient for mental health treatment, specifically for children.

Following queries from the Cape Times, Discovery Health Centre for Clinical Excellence head Dr Noluthando Nematswerani would not address why they hadn’t responded to the mom, only saying it was committed to engaging with her as a matter of urgency and in order to assist with any further treatment requirements.

Nematswerani said in line with the requirements of the Prescribed Minimum Benefits (PMB), for a defined list of mental health conditions, members of the specific policy cover have access to hospital-based management up to three weeks, including inpatient electro-convulsive therapy and inpatient psychotherapy, or outpatient psychotherapy covering 15 visits.

“The entitlement as described above is determined by the Council for Medical Schemes and is standard benefit across all medical schemes.

“The clinical requirements of either in or out of hospital treatment is determined by the member’s treating provider and not Discovery Health Medical Scheme.”

Asked when Discovery had last undertaken a review of its mental health policies, Nematswerani said: “This benefit entitlement has been the standard since the introduction of PMBs.

"That said, the Council for Medical Schemes has commissioned a review of the benefits to address some of the current PMB issues and benefit inadequacies.

“The time lines for concluding this review are still to be determined. “From a PMB provision point of view there is currently no differentiation between adult and childhood mental issues.

"Discovery Health Medical Scheme’s processes do, however, take into consideration the specific needs associated with childhood mental illnesses.”

Cape Times