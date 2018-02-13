Cape Town - A Hanover Park mother appeared in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for the alleged assault of her minor son.

The 29-year-old mother is accused of assaulting her seven-year-old son at their home on Sunday.

According to sources, the mother, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the boy, assaulted her son in a manner which left “deep lacerations” on his head.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut confirmed she was charged with assault.

“This office can confirm that police are investigating a case of assault with intention to do grievous bodily harm. The incident occurred on February 11 at 7.22pm. A seven-year-old child was assaulted.

"The child sustained wounds to his head and was taken to hospital for treatment.”

The boy was taken to Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital and is said to be in a stable condition.

According to a source who wants to remain anonymous, the mother had sought help for private issues.

“On Sunday, she lost control and this incident happened.

"It is a very sensitive matter, but the safety of the child was prioritised and was taken to hospital,” the source said.

Justice organisation Alcardo Andrews Foundation’s spokesperson Lesley Wyngaard said the boy was rushed to hospital and his brother was also taken for counselling as he was “traumatised”.

Wyngaard could not confirm if the sibling witnessed the assault.

“We do know that the court appearance was this morning, but we have no information on what happened there yet.

"We are dealing with the matter sensitively.

“At this point we cannot divulge too much information.

"The social services department intervened and the other three children have been dealt with by the department,” Wyngaard added.

[email protected]

Cape Times