Mother of six Jameela Smith’s dedication to becoming a professional bodybuilder paid off when she won her first competition at the weekend. Smith, 43, won in the Shameem Classic 2019, while juggling work, studies and her children, aged 7 to 24.

Now she is looking for sponsors as she wants to continue doing bodybuilding competitively.

“Initially I was a runner, but in winter running outside gets tricky and I didn’t want to just run on the treadmill at the gym. I watched my husband do weights and my interest grew. I first started with strengthening my legs.”

Smith then sought the help of a trainer but after some time stopped using his services.

“I’ve done it on my own since July last year, so I’ve only been doing this for 10 months.”

She said it was not easy being a mother of six, studying counselling and managing work, but she trained daily.

“I’ve no idea how I did it, I don’t know what drove me.

‘‘Two months into the process I was diagnosed with diabetes and I felt like quitting, but I stuck to it because I love what I do.

‘‘On Friday I went for a job interview and carried on training afterwards, and when I went on stage it was the best feeling ever.”

Smith said she wanted to show other mothers that they too could do anything they put their mind to.

“I’m 43 and I want to say to women that we have excuses that we have kids and jobs, but nothing is impossible.

“I’ll continue and do it competitively, but I need sponsors because juggling everything gets a bit tight.”

To assist, call 0735956454.

