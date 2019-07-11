KFM’s breakfast team treated the mother and her four little ones to a special birthday party yesterday at their studio in the city centre. Photo: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – As Capetonians celebrated the first birthday of the Mafenuka quadruplets, fondly known as the Cape Quads, their mother Inganathi says her dream is to raise them in a warm loving home. Mafenuka, 22, made headlines last year when she gave birth at Tygerberg Hospital on July 6 to premature babies, two boys and two girls weighing 980g, 1010g, 830g and 1030g.

Today, Bungcwele, Bunono, Bubele and Buchule’s physique and giggles are a far cry from pictures published of the tiny babies last year.

KFM’s breakfast team treated the mother and her four little ones to a special birthday party yesterday at their studio in the city centre.

The quads were showered with gifts, each receiving a cake to eat and smash, and good wishes from the public. Mafenuka said she was inundated with calls from excited people since the beginning of the month and was grateful for the love and support.

“The journey has been hard but a blessing because of the support from family, friends, neighbours and strangers. I am enjoying each milestone. Happiness surrounds my home and each of the babies developed their own identity.”

“They are joyful babies,” she said.

“We are renting this place and I am studying hard so that I give them a permanent home. I don’t want to keep on changing locations.

"The quads sleep with different family members each night, as they don’t all fit on the bed with me. When I am at school, my neighbours assist with them.”

Mafenuka dropped out of Ridgefield College last year to look after her babies, with the assistance of her mother and a nanny. She returned to her schooling this year and is in the second year of her IT diploma.

Community Chest presented Mafenuka with R35 000 towards her studies yesterday.

Community Chest chief executive Lorenzo Davids said the funds were raised in partnership with LeadSA, as the organisations wanted to make a long-term contribution to the young mother and her children.

“We presented Inga with a R35000 initial investment.

“Our journey with her begins today and we will ensure that she is supported academically,” said Davids.

Kfm 94.5 programme manager Stephen Werner said, in the year since the quadruplets were born, it hosted a baby shower for Mafenuka, had regular check-ins with her, and called on station partners LottoStar, who gifted Mafenuka and the babies with R10 000 per month for the first year of their lives.

Clicks and the Clicks Helping Hands Trust also supported the babies with a year’s worth of supplies.

Cape Times