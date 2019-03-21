Sans Souci teacher Clarissa Venter with William Booth, who acts on behalf of her in defending all litigation arising from the incident, outside the Wynberg Magistrate's Court earlier this month. File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A claim has been lodged in the Equality Court for damages amounting to R150 000 by the mother of a former Grade 9 Sans Souci Girls' High School pupil who was allegedly slapped by her Afrikaans teacher at the beginning of last month. Attorney William Booth, who acts on behalf of teacher Clarissa Venter, 34, said in a statement that his office had filed opposing papers objecting to the claim.

Booth said the pupil's mother "has also claimed that our client allegedly assaulted (the pupil) due to her daughter being of a different race and cultural background", but that the incident was "clearly" not a result of racism or cultural discrimination on the part of Venter.

"This appears to be nothing more than a vexatious attempt to obtain financial gain as a result of an incident which was in fact instigated by (the pupil's) lack of discipline, unruly behaviour and extreme provocative conduct. We are therefore of the opinion that this claim has no legal basis and should be dismissed."

On February 5, the Afrikaans teacher was recorded on video having a verbal altercation in class with the pupil over a book, which led to her seemingly being shoved and then allegedly slapping the pupil.

The Sans Souci school governing body fined Venter and she received a final warning. She will return to the classroom on April 2.

Booth told EWN on Friday Venter was found not guilty of assault and that it's counselling and not anger management sessions she must attend, as had been reported.

The mother of the 16-year-old pupil from Gugulethu had removed her child from the school at the beginning of the month before her disciplinary hearing could start.

Venter is due to make a second appearance in court on April 18 on an assault charge brought by the pupil's mother. She has also brought assault charges against the pupil, who appeared in court in camera last month as she is still a minor.

The aggrieved child's lawyers had said before her hearing the mother had no confidence it would be "fair or impartial".

The Chamber of Legal Students said: "The decision to withdraw the learner from the school was prompted by concerns for her well-being, in the face of the unfair and unlawful treatment she has been subjected to and the extremely hostile environment the school has created for her.

"This is not an environment conducive for her to study in… In such circumstances, the mother has no alternative but to take her child out of the school. This is in the best interest of the learner."

The pupil said of San Souci after her court appearance last month, before leaving the school: "It’s toxic. It’s not a safe space for anyone to be, because if you don’t bow down to what they have to say – whether it’s right or wrong – you are then (considered) disrespectful. You are victimised, bullied and treated badly."

Booth told News24 his client has expressed her thanks for "all the support, encouragement and understanding" she had received after the incident went public.

"She has been completely overwhelmed by the kindness and sympathy received from acquaintances and strangers alike. In addition, she has received tremendous support from her students and colleagues," Booth said.

Cape Times