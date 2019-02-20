File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Police have confirmed that a case of crimen injuria has been opened against a teacher after he allegedly ordered pupils to partially strip. The sports coach, a Rosebank Junior School school governing body appointee, allegedly gave the instruction after money belonging to two pupils went missing last week.

A mother opened the case against her son's sports coach. The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her child, said her son told her the male staff member called in each boy one at a time at the Cape Town school, News24 reported.

He claimed they were told to drop their pants and stand in their underwear with their backs to him. The child refused but was allegedly told that every boy had to do it.

Jessica Shelver, the spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, said a meeting was held with parents on Monday evening.

"The meeting with Grade 6 parents on Monday evening was to address the fact that the sports coach's actions were not acceptable and not in line with procedure," she said.

"The principal has reported that the parents who were present at the meeting accepted the fact that the intention was not to cause embarrassment or humiliation, but rather to try and resolve the theft issue."

She said counselling and support would be provided for the pupils at the school.

Cape Times