Mom’s desperate plea to bury son killed in crash involving police









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - A Mfuleni mother has issued a desperate appeal for assistance in burying her son killed in an accident involving police when they were chasing suspected robbers. Francois Lottering, 26, was cleaning the yard when the police vehicle in a high-speed chase knocked him down in Mfuleni, Extension 4 earlier this month. Five officers were injured. Lottering was declared dead on the scene and police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has launched an investigation into his death. Spokesperson Sontaga Siesa said: “We are investigating the death of the deceased who is alleged to have been killed by the police vehicle. Nobody is arrested on our investigation.”

According to Lottering’s unemployed mother Caroline Lottering, Francois was the breadwinner in his home.

She said after the incident, she went to the police station to ask for assistance to bury Lottering, but was told to pay the funeral costs and keep the receipts to submit a claim to the SAPS after the funeral.

“The officer said to me it won’t help to wait for the police to bury my son. All I can do is to keep the receipts after burying my son and claim the money back. Where am I going to get the money to bury him?

“I have lost the person who was working for me and looking after me and he was the only employed child out of my children.

“I am now struggling to bury my son. I am pleading to everyone including the government officials to assist in burying my son.

“I cannot afford to make debts because I will not be able to pay back the money,” she said.

Lottering’s brother, Brandon Morris said the police had not provided the family with counselling and all they had done was take a statement after the incident and leave immediately.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said the incident was being investigated.

“This office can confirm that the circumstances surrounding a culpable homicide accident are under investigation after a police officer was involved in a collision in Mfuleni.

‘‘One civilian male person died and five police officers were injured. The police vehicle was responding to a robbery when the collision occurred,” Van Wyk said.

Anyone wishing to donate can contact Caroline on: 0813081396 or Morris on 0685802081.