Francois Lottering, 26, was cleaning the yard when the police vehicle in a high-speed chase knocked him down in Mfuleni, Extension 4 earlier this month.
Five officers were injured.
Lottering was declared dead on the scene and police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has launched an investigation into his death.
Spokesperson Sontaga Siesa said: “We are investigating the death of the deceased who is alleged to have been killed by the police vehicle. Nobody is arrested on our investigation.”