Mothers who have lost children through gang violence and victims who lived to tell the story will unite in a stand against ongoing gang violence in Manenberg and affected communities.





A Freedom Day celebration will be hosted by the Manenberg Safety Forum on Friday evening to commemorate those who are gone but not forgotten, said Manenberg Safety Forum chairperson Roegshanda Pascoe.





“This is the first year that we will be hosting such an event. Last year we also did a Freedom Day event but was done in the form of a march to parliament.





"This year we decided to do it differently as we wanted it to be a collaboration with the community and a movement of the people,” Pascoe said.





Pascoe said part of their reasons to approach their event differently this year was due to the government and the office of the national police not having responded to demands last years.





“Last year we handed over a memorandum, but to this day neither of the two departments that were approached came back with any response. So to us, we have no freedom at all.





"We are being held hostage by the gangsters who commit senseless killings and a failing system who cannot ensure our safety,” she said.





Part of the demands listed in their memorandum handed over to parliament last year, Pascoe said they asked for the national army to intervene.





The national government and SAPS national office were asked to respond within 14 days of receipt of the memorandum.





“No response has been received to date. We asked for the army to come into our communities most affected by crime and gang violence.





“We did not want them to do police work. All we wanted them to do was close down the community and do a door to door search to get rid of guns in our community,” she said.





This year’s event will take place in Manenberg with a march by residents, victims and surrounding communities.





“We have urged everyone who wants to commemorate this day with us to wear white in solidarity for the cause and to remind us of the innocent souls that was ripped from our homes through gang violence.





"Mothers have lost young, innocent children and youth that were not affiliated to gangs that had bright futures.





“The ultimate goal will be for us to connect for a common cause this weekend. We will call for class action to be taken against the state to intervene in communities where gang violence, domestic violence and rapes continue to be on the rise. Our people want justice,” she said.





Supporters are set to march from Audrey Court in Manenberg Avenue to the Dutch Reformed Church (NG Kerk).



