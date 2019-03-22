The late Western Cape High Court Judge Essa Moosa’s grandson Essa Rinquest (left) with Regional Justice Department head Hishaam Mohamed, Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai and Moosa’s granddaughter, Fatima Khan-Wise, join the first recipients of the Judge Essa Moosa Bursary awards. Photo: Courtney Africa / African News Agencyc(ANA)

Cape Town – The late Western Cape High Court judge Essa Moosa and his wife Fatima were celebrated during a bursary handover ceremony in their honour at the Western Cape High Court yesterday. The event, hosted by the Essa and Fatima Moosa Education Foundation, saw bursaries presented to 14 pupils from Athlone High and two LLB law students from the UWC.

Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai and Justice Department regional head Hishaam Mohamed were guest speakers.

Judge Desai said Judge Moosa did what he could to advance the interests of the marginalised. “I pay tribute to a man of that calibre. His ambition was not to create wealth for himself or his family but to create a better society,” he said.

Judge Desai said the greatest tribute they could pay to him was to continue the debate on creating an alternative society for the triumph of the poor and the working class.

Judge Moosa died in February 2017 after a long illness. He and the late Justice Minister Dullah Omar were known as “Struggle lawyers”.

Mohamed said: “We have to continue to play an active role in our democratic dispensation, much the way Essa did in the struggle against apartheid.

“As we celebrate Human Rights Day, we think of Essa Moosa and many other activists’ contribution to our freedom.”

The foundation was approached by a private collective that sought to donate to a worthy cause. Trustee and Judge Moosa’s grandson, Essa Rinquest, said plans to set up the trust followed his grandfather’s death.

“The trust is a legacy project to honour the work done by my grandfather, with his pillar of support, our grandmother, Fatima.”

