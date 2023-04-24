More ‘aggrieved’ former councillors, members from opposition parties join the DA

Cape Town – A number of Saldanha Bay members and councillors from various political parties, including two former Patriotic Alliance (PA) leaders in the West Coast, have joined the DA. Former PA leader Sammy Claassen and PA member Bumper Morgan were welcomed by DA leaders on Sunday.

This as three former GOOD party councillors in George, Theresa Jeyi, Richard Hector and Neville Louw joined the party on Friday. DA provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said a total of eleven former members and councillors of opposition parties in the Western Cape have joined the party, in a space of three days. “Sammy was a co-founding member of the PA and is a prominent political leader and activist in the West Coast area. At the press briefing today, he stated that the National and Provincial Elections in 2024 will be the most important election since 1994 and that voters need to vote for a sustainable future, which is only attainable under DA leadership. Sammy and Bumper are excited to be part of the DA, who they say is the only party that takes its job seriously and will take the province and country forward,“ he said.

“Members of smaller parties, such as GOOD and the PA, are starting to see that these parties and its leadership shamelessly use political power as a means to enrich themselves and their cronies, while their members and the communities who elected them, are neglected.” Claassen confirmed he has joined the DA in efforts to remove the ANC and to build a stronger South Africa. “There is no better alternative than a stronger DA to save South Africa from becoming a criminal state. The ANC in the Western Cape has died and the PA is rubbish. They are misleading our people. I will commit myself towards working hard for the DA to build South Africa. South Africa is on a knife-edge and at a point of collapse.