Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLCape TimesNewsSportBusinessOpinionTechnologyLifestyleArts Portal
Independent Online | Capetimes
Search IOL
IOLCape TimesNewsSportBusinessOpinionTechnologyLifestyleArts Portal
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, November 9, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

More arrests possible after probe into alleged romance scam unfolds

The Provincial Commercial Crimes Unit arrested a 49-year-old suspect on charges of fraud relating to a romance scam and theft.

The Provincial Commercial Crimes Unit arrested a 49-year-old suspect on charges of fraud relating to a romance scam and theft.

Published 1h ago

Share

Provincial police have not ruled out the possibility of more arrests as an investigation into an alleged romance scam continues.

Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana said detectives attached to the Provincial Commercial Crimes Unit arrested a 49-year-old suspect on charges of fraud relating to a romance scam and theft.

“The members received information of a romance scam whereby the accused is targeting women in their sixties (on) a social media platform.

According to reports the accused would present himself as a pilot and promise love and visits to the victims. It is alleged that he would request a fee for the release of the goods he purchased for them,” Manyana said.

“The possibility of more arrests is not excluded as the investigation is still ongoing.” The suspect is expected to appear in the Strand Magistrate’s Court once he has been charged.

“Western Cape police would like to warn the public of the trend where vulnerable victims are targeted on platforms where single people are seeking companionship and then fall prey to online scammers.”

Cape Times

Related Topics:

SAPSCrime and courtsScamFraudTheft