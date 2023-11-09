More arrests possible after probe into alleged romance scam unfolds

Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana said detectives attached to the Provincial Commercial Crimes Unit arrested a 49-year-old suspect on charges of fraud relating to a romance scam and theft.

Provincial police have not ruled out the possibility of more arrests as an investigation into an alleged romance scam continues.

“The members received information of a romance scam whereby the accused is targeting women in their sixties (on) a social media platform.

According to reports the accused would present himself as a pilot and promise love and visits to the victims. It is alleged that he would request a fee for the release of the goods he purchased for them,” Manyana said.

“The possibility of more arrests is not excluded as the investigation is still ongoing.” The suspect is expected to appear in the Strand Magistrate’s Court once he has been charged.