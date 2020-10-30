More Cape municipalities ease water restrictions after good rainfall
Cape Town - The Drakenstein and Oudtshoorn municipalities are the latest to amend their water restrictions following good winter rainfall.
In a statement yesterday, the Drakenstein Municipality said from November 1, level 0 water restrictions and accompanying reduced tariffs will apply for their residents, allowing mostly unrestricted water use and bringing much-needed financial relief during tough economic times.
The level 0 restrictions were approved by Drakenstein mayor Conrad Poole and officially noted by Council at a meeting on Wednesday.
“All water consumers in Drakenstein will be able to water or irrigate gardens, lawns, flowerbeds and other plants, vegetable gardens, sports fields, parks and other open spaces with municipal drinking water before 10am and after 4pm daily.
“They may also wash or rinse their vehicles, motor cycles or motor boats, movable or immovable structures, paths, pavements and paved areas.The topping up or filling of swimming pools with municipal drinking water is allowed, but only if the pool is fitted with a non-permeable solid pool cover,” the municipality said.
Commercial carwash businesses must recycle at least 50% of the total water consumed.
For users supplied with water in terms of special contracts (notarial deeds, water service intermediaries or water service providers), the contract conditions still apply.
This comes after the Oudtshoorn Council on Wednesday unanimously agreed to amend level 4 severe restrictions to level 4b restrictions following the rise of the Raubenheimer Dam to 78% capacity. The municipality’s acting director for technical services, Chris Swart, said: “The Oudtshoorn municipal area is, however, nearing the hot summer months and the short to long-term predictions are that the drought is not over and that water conservation should remain paramount.
“The rainfall for the past four years was also way below average and is it not advisable to lift water restrictions until the rainfall pattern normalises.”
Cape Times