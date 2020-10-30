More Cape municipalities ease water restrictions after good rainfall

Cape Town - The Drakenstein and Oudtshoorn municipalities are the latest to amend their water restrictions following good winter rainfall.

In a statement yesterday, the Drakenstein Municipality said from November 1, level 0 water restrictions and accompanying reduced tariffs will apply for their residents, allowing mostly unrestricted water use and bringing much-needed financial relief during tough economic times.

The level 0 restrictions were approved by Drakenstein mayor Conrad Poole and officially noted by Council at a meeting on Wednesday.

“All water consumers in Drakenstein will be able to water or irrigate gardens, lawns, flowerbeds and other plants, vegetable gardens, sports fields, parks and other open spaces with municipal drinking water before 10am and after 4pm daily.

“They may also wash or rinse their vehicles, motor cycles or motor boats, movable or immovable structures, paths, pavements and paved areas.The topping up or filling of swimming pools with municipal drinking water is allowed, but only if the pool is fitted with a non-permeable solid pool cover,” the municipality said.