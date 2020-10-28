More charges against Wolseley man accused of triple murder
Cape Town - The case against a Wolseley man accused of murdering three people, including 21-year-old Bernadine Frans, has been postponed to December for further investigation.
Siyamnkela Sobambela, 32, appeared in the Wolseley Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday after he was arrested on Saturday when he was allegedly caught red-handed dragging Frans’s body.
A community tip-off on Sunday led police to two more bodies buried in shallow graves in an open field.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the 32-year-old has been charged with three counts of murder and more charges are likely to be added as the investigation continues.
Provincial police Commissioner Yolisa Matakata visited the informal settlement in Wolseley where three bodies were discovered over the weekend.
The visit started with a briefing at the police station led by the Worcester cluster commander, Major General Nomthetheleli Mene, and the Wolseley station commander and station management.
Following the discoveries, angry residents allegedly set alight Sobambela’s trailer.
Meanwhile, in the George Magistrate’s Court yesterday, bail was denied to 46-year-old Elton Veldman, alleged to have stabbed his pregnant ex-girlfriend to death.
The case was postponed to December 11.
Cape Times