More charges against Wolseley man accused of triple murder

Cape Town - The case against a Wolseley man accused of murdering three people, including 21-year-old Bernadine Frans, has been postponed to December for further investigation.

Siyamnkela Sobambela, 32, appeared in the Wolseley Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday after he was arrested on Saturday when he was allegedly caught red-handed dragging Frans’s body.

A community tip-off on Sunday led police to two more bodies buried in shallow graves in an open field.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the 32-year-old has been charged with three counts of murder and more charges are likely to be added as the investigation continues.

Provincial police Commissioner Yolisa Matakata visited the informal settlement in Wolseley where three bodies were discovered over the weekend.