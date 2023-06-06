More charges expected to be added against genocide fugitive

Cape Town - Captured fugitive Ukiliho Fulgence, will know later this week how many charges he will face after the State collates new evidence received, in two lever arch files last Thursday. Fulgence who will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on June 9, already faces two counts of fraud and three counts of transgression of the Immigration Act.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said a charge sheet was to be handed to Fulgence’s lawyer on Monday. “State advocate Nathan Adriaanse asked the court to postpone the case as the State received two lever arch files (on Thursday) with new evidence. “He told the court that due to the voluminous nature of the arch files, he has so far drafted 17 charges after going through some part of the files.

“He will draft a complete charge sheet and hand it over to the defence on Monday, 5 June 2023, and will advise the court at the next appearance on Friday, 9 June 2023, of the number of charges preferred against the accused,” said Ntabazalila. Fulgence has indicated that he will apply for bail, which the State would oppose, said Ntabazalila. “In the present charges, the State alleges that in January 2000, Fulgence gave out and pretended to be another person by giving a wrong name and stating he was a Burundian national. He did the same in 2004, when he applied for a formal refugee status. He also stayed in the country illegally. The case returns to Cape Town Magistrates Court 16 on June 9, 2023,” said Ntabazalila.

Fulgence was arrested on a grape farm in Paarl on May 24 as one of the world’s most wanted genocide fugitives. He is alleged to have orchestrated the killing of 2 000 Tutsi refugees – women, men, children and elderly – at the Nyange Catholic Church during the 1994 genocide of Tutsis in Rwanda. He has been at large since 2001. The SA Operational Task Team set up to nab him comprised the SAPS’s crime intelligence unit, the departments of Home Affairs, International Relations and Co-operation, Justice, as well as the National Prosecuting Authority led by the Hawks.