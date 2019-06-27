File photo: Pixabay

Cape Times – The Hawks say they have added more charges against a 60-year-old man accused of fraud, forgery and uttering after it emerged that he allegedly attempted to acquire a R19 million loan from a bank at Cape Gate Mall in Brackenfell in August last year, using fake documents. The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation had arrested the man on December 12 last year for allegedly applying for a R25m home loan from a banking institution with fraudulent documents.

“His failed attempt in Cape Town led to his arrest and further investigation uncovered another fraudulent application with the same documents in another bank at Cape Gate Mall. Burger first appeared at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on December 14, 2018.

He was eventually granted R15 000 bail on March 6, 2019.

‘‘He is expected to be back in the same court on July 24 for both incidents,” said Hawks spokesperson Philane Nkwalase.

In a separate incident, three suspects will appear at Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on fraud, forgery and uttering charges today.

Devon Wolfaardt, 24, was arrested after his alleged failed attempt at applying for a R200 000 loan.

He was arrested at the banking institution at N1City Mall in Goodwood on June 19 while awaiting approval of the loan application, with fraudulent supporting documents.

Nkwalase said two of Wolfaardt’s alleged accomplices, Mandla Silwana, 26, and Edwill Luzuko Kwatshana, 31, were arrested outside the premises in the parking area for aiding Wolfaardt.

Kwatshana was found in possession of 12 allegedly cloned bank cards with PINs.

In another case, Arno Quitus du Plooy, 56, appeared at Bellville Magistrates Court yesterday facing numerous charges including fraud, money laundering, forgery and uttering, said Nkwalase.

He said Du Plooy has thus far been linked to three fraud cases after he allegedly submitted fraudulent VAT documents to Sars between March 2011 and January 2015.

“He received over R2.1million, which was deposited into Sasnik (Pty) Ltd bank account while Du Plooy was a director of the company. He was arrested on June 21 this year while he was attending another court case.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), he appeared at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court along with Ahmed Gani and Compass Trucking CC for allegedly submitting false tax invoices to Sars worth over R3m.

“Last week Friday, he also appeared at Cape Town Regional Court along with Sedicka Ryklief, 39, and Nazlie Jacobs, 55. He submitted a false claim on behalf of AJ Fox, a shuttle services company, for about R329 000.”

