Cape Town – The provincial dam levels are currently increasing by about 2.5% per week, with another cold front tomorrow expected to bring a 30% chance of rain. The latest average level for dams across the province stands at 39.3% (2018: 41.5%), while the City of Cape Town’s dams have breached the 50% level and are now 52.6% full, compared to 48.3% at the same time last year.

Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell said more rain is expected this week as well as into the rest of the winter months.

“We are expecting colder weather as the winter continues to set in. The colder weather is also expected to be accompanied by more rain.

"We want to urge the public to travel safely when they are travelling around the province and to take great care when outdoors over the next few weeks.”

In addition, the Franschhoek Pass remains closed until further notice following the large rockfall on June 22.

The Disaster Operations Centre reported no major incident after a cold front yesterday brought another downpour

It's been a cold start to the new month countrywide and more cold fronts are expected in the Western Cape later in the week.

According to the weather report, it is expected to be cloudy in general, with windy conditions and rough seas.

Major Dam statistics:

Voëlvlei dam – 59.4% full this week (2018: 44.6%. Last week: 57.3%)

Bergriver Dam 78.2% full this week (2018: 78.1%. Last week: 75.3%).

Theewaterskloof dam – 44.5% full this week (2018: 34.1%. Last week: 41.4%)

Clanwilliam Dam 18.9%. (2018: 67.6%. Last week: 13.3%)

Cold front over the central parts of the country. Snow still expected over the high lying areas and most in the Drakensberg mountains of the EC near Ugi, Rhodes, Elliot & Barkely East this late afternoon going into the evening. It will be colder in Gauteng from pm. @ReenvalSA pic.twitter.com/M5wsAOsV84 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 1, 2019

