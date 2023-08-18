More cops deployed to quell violence in Swellendam

Swellendam remained tense on Thursday, with schools reporting large absenteeism numbers following two days of protest action that saw chaotic and violent scenes in the town. Police were out in their numbers after the municipal head office building was set alight and businesses looted on Wednesday. The residents rejected an amended council policy requiring indigent households to apply for subsidised services.

Hundreds of residents from Mossel Bay also participated in a legal march on Thursday related to electricity tariffs and over allegations pertaining to unfinished housing projects in Mountain View. Southern Cape police spokesperson Christopher Spies said a strong police contingent consisting of Public Order Police (POP) members supported by local police as well as neighbouring police stations were on the ground as the matter remained tense. “These forces are monitoring the situation and will remain in the area until the situation is normalised.

“The police arrested 106 suspects on charges of public violence, malicious damage to property and arson since Wednesday. “Those arrested are currently being processed and are expected to make a court appearance later today (Thursday). All the cases reported since the unrest erupted are under police investigation,” said Spies. Education MEC David Maynier said only 12% of learners and 71% of staff were able to be at school.

“Only 48% of our learners and 88% of our school staff in Mossel Bay attended school on Thursday, due to yet another disruptive political protest. “Our schools remain open, not just as places of teaching, but as places of safety and nutritional support. Many learners were unable to reach school due to transport problems, or fear of protest-related violence,” said Maynier.

Swellendam Community leader Thenjiwe Jack said: “We had noticed that the electricity units were very steep without us being notified that they will be increased and we met with councillors as residents to raise our grievances. “We wanted the mayor but he sent municipal officials to address us. The official, with an attitude, told us residents were consulted in Thusong about the electricity matter and everything was finalised there. We don’t stay there so we also wanted to be addressed like the neighbouring community. Residents were told nothing can be done and they were given an ultimatum to respond again on Tuesday. “Letters were issued that there would be a protest on Wednesday due to the lack of response, people marched to the municipal offices with a memorandum and requested to hand it over to the mayor who still did not show up and that is where residents were furious and became violent. We had asked for drains, taps and other essential services, but nothing. Instead of addressing residents even today, police were deployed into the area and this will provoke people. The intention of the protest was for it to be peaceful,” said Jack.

Mayor Francois Du Rand said: “We are looking at ways in which we can accommodate residents within the current policy to assist people in registering for the subsidized services. It will help us with our municipal planning. “All indigent households in the municipality have to apply for subsidised services, the purpose of subsidy is to ensure that only indigent households get the subsidy and that the system is not abused by those who do not qualify for this support. “This policy is necessary because unmanaged access to indigent subsidies by residents who do not qualify for them will bankrupt the municipality.”