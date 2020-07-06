More dismay at attacks on Dr Iqbal Survé

Cape Town – The Concerned Young Peoples Forum of SA and the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) have become the latest organisations to express dismay at the attacks on Dr Iqbal Survé, the executive chairperson of Sekunjalo Investment Holdings and Independent Media.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule last week said the attacks on Survé were uncalled for and law enforcement agencies should bring those responsible to book.

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association said anyone among black business leaders who resists being controlled, insists on being their own person, and who works for fundamental and radical economic transformation was declared an enemy and subjected to vicious attacks and intimidation, and this was what was happening to Survé.

Police launched an investigation into a complaint of intimidation that Survé lodged at the Table Bay Harbour police after a white substance was smeared on the headrest of his vehicle.

He had been alerted that someone had been sent to tamper with the brakes of his vehicle, which was parked behind closed gates.