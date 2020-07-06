More dismay at attacks on Dr Iqbal Survé
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule last week said the attacks on Survé were uncalled for and law enforcement agencies should bring those responsible to book.
The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association said anyone among black business leaders who resists being controlled, insists on being their own person, and who works for fundamental and radical economic transformation was declared an enemy and subjected to vicious attacks and intimidation, and this was what was happening to Survé.
Police launched an investigation into a complaint of intimidation that Survé lodged at the Table Bay Harbour police after a white substance was smeared on the headrest of his vehicle.
He had been alerted that someone had been sent to tamper with the brakes of his vehicle, which was parked behind closed gates.
Cosas Western Cape Secretary Mphumzi Giwu said yesterday that the attacks on Survé were now intensifying.
“The most dangerous thing Dr Iqbal Survé did was to challenge the monopoly that WMC has on the media. Media is the most important way in which to manipulate the opinions of the populace.
“We call on the Hawks and all other relevant state agencies to get to the bottom of these malicious attacks,” he said.
The Concerned Young People’s Forum of SA said: “We call upon all progressive forces to stand up and fight the enemy. The white monopoly capital agents are now becoming more dangerous and more arrogant in their attempt to tarnish the progressive man.”
Cape Times