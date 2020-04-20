More domestic abuse cases during lockdown in Western Cape than over first three months

Cape Town – More domestic violence cases have been referred to the Western Cape Social Development Department by the national centre during the lockdown period compared to the first three months of the year. Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said on Monday the fact that comparatively 12 more cases have been reported during the lockdown period is a "serious cause for concern". “While our country is in a period of lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, for some, isolating at home presents additional risks," she said in a statement. "Sadly, women and children who suffer at the hands of an abuser are required to stay at home and are unable to safely call for help undetected,” said Fernandez. Between January 1 and March 26, the national call centre referred 29 cases of gender-based violence to the Department of Social Development in the Western Cape. Between March 27 and April 14, the national call centre referred 41 cases to the department.

The department continues to offer trauma counselling services for women and children, aimed at treating the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, emotional blunting and desensitisation to violence, Fernandez said.

The department's Victim Empowerment Programme renders services to victims of crime and violence through the provision of shelter services and psychosocial support.

Four shelters have been identified as Stage 1 shelters to admit at-risk victims of crime and violence. This will happen following a referral from a social worker with a safety risk assessment or a SAPS referral.

After the initial 14 days, victims will be transferred to a Stage 2 shelter. Stage 2 shelters may not admit new intakes directly.

All social workers of funded social service organisations are on stand-by to provide psychosocial support services to victims of crime and violence.

The Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement has provided the following advice for developing a personalised and practical safety plan. While every situation is unique, these steps are meant to help you think of actions that work for your own situation:

Be prepared

Have emergency helpline numbers/numbers of organisations at hand (such as those listed below).

Reaching out

Do you have a friend, colleague, family member or local organization that you trust and can call on for support/help? If so, make contact with that trusted person/organisation and let them know that you may need help during this time.

Secure their support to do so. If they are not comfortable, reach out to others. Delete the WhatsApp/SMS if the abuser regularly accesses or has access to your phone.

Signalling for help

Create a code word with your trust person/group so that people are aware when you are needing help. If you have children, and they are old enough to understand, discuss this plan with them too.

Planning to leave

Pack a bag. If you have children, include items for them too. Items to pack include your documents (ID, passport, children’s birth certificates, marriage certificate, protection order, etc), medication, spare cellphone if you have one, money/bank cards, change of clothing, toiletries, small toys/teddy bear for children and anything else that is important to you.

Legally speaking

Ensure that you have copies or have taken photographs on your phone of any important documents in case you are not able to get hold of the documents before you leave. This includes a protection order if you have one.

Leaving

Know ahead of time where you want to go to. This could be to a friend or family member’s house (but, let them know beforehand, if possible), a shelter, a hospital or a police station.

Police officers can refer you to shelter too. If you cannot leave on your own, please contact any of the help numbers for assistance.

Staying safe

Apply for a protection order if you don’t have one already. Shelters can assist as well as organisations like Mosaic. Magistrate's courts also remain open during this time

Should you suspect any incidences of abuse and/or human trafficking, you may also report it by contacting:

Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement: 082 903 8739

Gender-Based Violence Command Centre: 0800 428 428

Email: [email protected]

Police: 10111

Childline: 0861 322 322

South African National Human Trafficking Hotline: 0800 222 777

Child Welfare SA: 0861 424 453

Cape Times