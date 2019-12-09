It has been a trying weekend for South Africans, with power outages hitting homes and businesses across the country from Thursday evening.
Stage 2 load shedding was implemented from 9am until 11pm last night and will continue today.
“The probability of load shedding remains high for the week as a result of a shortage of capacity.
‘‘This morning (Sunday) we stated that Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented until 23:00, however due to the vulnerability and low level of reliability of the system, we have lost additional units during the course of the day, resulting in unplanned breakdowns increasing to 12 000MW as at 19:00.