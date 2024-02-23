More resources, including choppers, deployed in intensive effort to find Joslin Smith

As the search for Joslin Smith reached its fourth day, her family in Middelpos maintained hope that she would be located soon. A police helicopter joined an extensive search, hovering over areas around Saldanha Bay, while numerous residents actively aided search-and-rescue personnel on the ground.

Search efforts extended to fields, bushes, and ponds, employing the use of drones. Joslin went missing on Monday. Her mother Kerry last saw Joslin when she returned to work at 12pm and left her in the care of her boyfriend.

Joslin Smith Later in the afternoon, the Grade 1 Diazville Primary School pupil was allegedly seen by some residents walking with a boy or man whose identity is not yet known. At the time of Joslin’s disappearance, she was wearing a light blue T-shirt and light blue denim shorts. She also has a birthmark on her right arm. “We are worried about her well-being and safety. What she could be eating and where. As the family we remain hopeful that Joslin will be found soon and return home to us.

She needs to come back home,” said the emotional mother. Community leader Chris Maart said residents were anxious and had a lot of questions. “The issue is that Saldhana is a very bushy and vast area. The community is up in arms and emotional.

“Joslin is intelligent, witty and outspoken so we are assuming she would not just go or stay with a stranger. “It is Thursday today and she would have wanted to go home by now. “Two people were questioned by police on Thursday but there has been no lead after that,” said Maart.

Staff from the provincial Department of Social Development in Saldanha Bay were in contact with the family to provide any psychosocial support. Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said he was deeply encouraged to see how the various entities, organisations, governments law-enforcement agencies, SAPS and the broader community are coming together in an effort to find Joslin. “I have been informed that since the young girl’s disappearance on 19 February 2024, full search parties, inclusive of aerial support have been deployed in the search for her.

“Every lead and piece of intelligence is being followed up by SAPS. As the Western Cape Government we are keeping a close eye on the search and intervening and offering support where needed.” Missing Children SA’s national co-ordinator, Bianca van Aswegen confirmed being part of the search.

Saldanha residents actively aided search-and-rescue personnel on the ground. “Everything possible is being done to help find her. Missing Children SA is urging the public to wait for any updates from authorities so that no harm is caused to the already distressed family, especially sharing of false information and commenting on social media posts. “False information hampers investigations,” she said. Anyone with information on Joslin’s whereabouts is requested to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Millstine, of Vredenburg FCS at 079 879 8588 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Alternatively Missing Children SA at 072 6477464.