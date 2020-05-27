More schools in Western Cape suspected of having Covid-19 positive staff

Cape Town – More schools are suspected to have Covid-19 positive staff, with reports of cases stretching from the Cape Winelands to Ocean View. After Parkvale Primary School in Valhalla Park and the Hague Primary School in Delft confirmed that their staff were being tested following positive cases this week, the Cape Times has reliably learnt that at least 12 more schools have recorded positive cases. Western Cape education department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed that Sinethemba High School in Philippi had a new case, but said they would need to confirm other reports. A reliable source told the Cape Times that Ihlumelo Primary, Inkwenkwezi Primary, Kuyakhanya Primary, Mbekweni Primary, Nieuwe Drift Primary, Ocean View Secondary, Zwelihle Primary, Impendulo Primary, Enkululekweni Primary, Ikhaya primary schools and EA Janari Primary School in Bonteheuwel have each recorded positive cases. “The WCED is not in a position to confirm the number of confirmed cases as requested at present.

“Districts have been requested to submit information to our head office, so that we can reliably verify the information received.

“These reporting structures are currently being put in place and schools have been provided with guidelines on how to manage Covid-19 cases,” Hammond said.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said this week would be dedicated to finalising outstanding matters before Grades 7 and 12 were expected back at school on Monday.

The Basic Education Department said the Council of Education Ministers (CEMs) noted that even though some schools had not yet received their safety material, progress in the cleaning of schools and deliveries of PPEs was taking place.

“CEMs agreed that by Thursday morning the final report would be received and it would indicate further progress made as well as identify other challenges that needed attention,” the department said.

Learners Lives First, a group established to raise awareness to a call that schools not be opened until after the Covid-19 peak, has gained traction online.

Organiser and matric learner Yasmeen Dante said: “Our aim is to try our best to ensure schools are opened when it is safe.”

Cape Times