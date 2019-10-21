This comes after taxi drivers last week blocked major exit routes from the CBD, causing major peak-hour traffic backlogs. Twenty-six taxis were impounded.
Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said that although there was no confirmation of disruptions yet, they were anticipating further action this week.
“There are rumours going about which have not yet been confirmed, but we try to anticipate as best we can,” said Smith.
He has approached MEC for Transport and Public Works Bonginkosi Madikizela to engage with taxi operators.