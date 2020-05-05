More taxi drivers killed in ongoing Paarl war

Cape Town – Police are investigating a case of murder after two taxi drivers were killed at the weekend in a suspected ongoing war over routes. Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said a Paarl Alliance Taxi Association (Pata) driver was shot and killed on Saturday near the Bellville interchange. He said in a suspected reprisal killing, a Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) member was killed in Paarl the next day. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of murder had been opened for investigation. “According to reports police attended the complaint at the address and upon their arrival they found a 29-year-old man inside a Toyota Quantum, with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

"The victim died due to his injuries on the scene. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation with no arrests so far. Police detectives are following up on leads,” said Rwexana.

Madikizela said mediators will be meeting officials from the Provincial Taxi Registrar and the two associations to restore calm and prevent an escalation of violence.

Cata secretary Mandla Hermanus called on all operators to “refrain from using violence to settle their differences”.

“We have received information that a driver from Paarl as well as a driver from Bellville were shot and killed on Saturday and Sunday.

“Cata strongly condemns all forms of violence which often leads to loss of life. There has been ongoing mediation efforts sponsored by the National Department of Transport.

"Cata calls on the government to see to finalisation that process and implementation of whatever recommendations come out of it,” said Hermanus.

Pata secretary Christopher Bushulo said differences in opinions have led to arguments. “It is indeed true that these two associations do not see eye to eye...

"This has affected the taxi industry in such a way that associations think killing is the only way in solving a problem. I think the only solution in this is to change the mindset and instill that none of these associations is above the other,” he said.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line 32211.

