More than 1 000 health personnel to report for duty on July 1

Cape Town - The National Department of Health says it is ready to place more than 1000 eligible medical interns and community service personnel across the country. Of the 1134 eligible personnel, 114 were medical interns and 1020 community service.

According to the department, the 2023 mid-year service allocation process has concluded and health personnel were expected to assume employment on July 1. Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said all applicants have already been informed to report for duty and only applicants who applied on the department`s application portal have been considered. “According to the Internship and Community Service Placement guidelines, stricter rules have been applied in line with the Public Service Regulations 2016, Public Service Act, 1994 as amended, and the Immigration Act of 2002. A priority is given to eligible South African Citizens, followed by Permanent Residents, and if resources are still available Foreign Nationals may be considered,” said Mohale.

The results have been sent to provincial departments of health, South African Military Health Services and Department of Correctional Services for further contracting with allocated applicants. In addition, 36 medical community service doctors will be eligible from August 1 and their allocation will be finalised next month with the provincial departments of health. Mohale said all final year medical students who will become eligible after July 1 can only be allocated in the annual cycle of January 2024.