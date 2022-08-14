More than 12 000 civil servants have enrolled for management training

Cape Town - More than 12 000 civil servants have enrolled for the compulsory Nyukela training course for a certificate for entry into the senior management service, offered by the National School of Government. DA MP Mimmy Gondwe wrote to acting Public Service and Administration Minister Thulas Nxesi enquiring about the number of public servants that have enrolled and completed the course offered by the National School of Government since the introduction of the course.

Gondwe also asked to be furnished with a breakdown of the specified number of public servants in each national and provincial government department who enrolled as well as the number of public servants who completed the course and who currently occupy senior management positions within the public service. She asked how the department was assisting the National School of Government to develop a sustainable self-funding model that would not place such a heavy reliance on the national budget. In his written reply, Nxesi said 12 078 public servants had enrolled for the course and 8 422 public servants had completed the course.

“There are 2 140 public servants occupying senior management positions within the public service who have completed the course since inception,” he said. Nxesi said the department was working on a directive which would assist to increase funding from self-generated income. “The National School of Government will still require funding from the allocation to continue delivering free courses to the public service like ethics, know your Constitution and others, which are essential in the capacity building of the state.”

He said the department had a number of other directives that indicated the importance of departments having to make use of the National School of Government as the first port of call for training before appointing other providers. “The National Academy is also a key feature of Pillar One of the human resource development strategy for the public service, in that its purpose is necessary to foster and maintain a national approach and standard for public service education and training,” Nxesi said. Cape Times