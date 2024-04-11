More than 200 000 pupils aged 18 received grants over the past two years, says Motshekga

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has revealed that more than 200 000 pupils aged 18 received child support grants over the past three years. The number of pupils receiving child support grants was 115 589 in 2023 and 98 878 in 2022.

Responding to parliamentary question from DA MP Alexandra Abrahams, Motshekga said her department collected child support grants information as part of the biographical data of pupils. “However, it is self-reported and dependent on learners (or parents) providing the information,” she said. Abrahams asked Motshekga whether she will furnish her with an updated report on the child support grant received by learners who were 18 years old but were still in Grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 for the year 2023.

In her response, Motshekga said the data for pupils aged 18 years old included ordinary and special education needs pupils attending public ordinary, special and vocational schools. According to Motshekga, pupils receiving child support grants in 2023 in Grade 9 were 9 675; in Grade 10, 29 826; Grade 11, 33 996; and Grade 12, 37 199. “Learners from Grade 9 are mainly attending vocational and special schools,” she stated.

Motshekga could not provide the number of pupils who dropped out of school once they turned 18 years old. “Currently the Department of Basic Education is unable to provide a response in terms of drop-out learners as the department is still in a process of tracking learners who might have moved to other sectors such as the Department of Higher Education and Training as they are not considered as drop-outs,” she said. However, those recorded as attending school in 2022 stood at 98 878.

In 2022, the Grade 9 pupils were 9 075, Grade 10 were 25 987, Grade 11 were 29 096 and Grade 12 were 34 720. Motshekga said the number for 2023 increased to 115 589, inclusive of Grades 7 and 8. There were 1 263 Grade 7 pupils and 3 630 Grade 8 pupils who were 18 years old in 2023, in addition to the other 110 696 Grades 9 to 12 during the same year, bringing the number to 115 589.