More than 3000 soldiers to assist in the fight against illegal mining

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the deployment of 3 300 SANDF members to combat illegal mining across the country. The six-month operation to prevent and combat crime and maintain law and order will be conducted with the police and is expected to cost nearly R500 million. It will end on April 28.

“Members of the SANDF will, in co-operation with the SAPS, conduct an intensified anti-criminality operation against illegal mining across all provinces. The expenditure expected to be incurred for this deployment amounts to R492 143 296,” said Vincent Magwenya, the president’s spokesperson. According to Magwenya, Ramaphosa wrote a letter to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo last Friday informing them about the deployment. The deployment was authorised in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution read with a section the Defence Act.

Ramaphosa recently extended the deployment of 880 soldiers who are working with the police to protect and safeguard national key points and critical infrastructure in the energy sector under Operation Prosper. The R110m operation is expected to end in March 2024. “We already see that the support that they lend to the police is quite invaluable and is appreciated not only by the police but by the citizens of our country. Whenever there are safety and security challenges they have always asked for soldiers to support the police. Our national defence force is really up to the task at the best and worst of times,” he had said.